B-Town Buzz: Two Sonus and a birthday

Sonu Nigam and Sonu Sood not only share the same first name, but also their birth date. On Thursday, both turned 47. To mark his big day, Nigam unveiled his music label, I Believe Music, and his new single, Rudhrashtakam, a spiritual track. Sood organised a free medical camp and announced that he was creating three lakh jobs for migrant labourers through the Pravasi Rojgar portal.

The fine art of survival

Unlike father Amitabh Bachchan, who hit back at a troll, Abhishek opted for a witty reply. Junior B was asked how he would survive now considering Big B is ailing. “Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge?” asked the troll. Abhishek shot back, “For now, we are both lying down and eating. Thank you for your wishes.”

A careful year ahead

Anup Jalota celebrated his 67th birthday at his Dadar home on Wednesday. The bhajan samrat cut five cakes. He describes it as a "home alone birthday" given the current scene. Wonder who ate the cakes? PIC/SHADAB KHAN

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news