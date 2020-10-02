Search

B-Town Buzz: When Namit Das was left starstruck by Ranbir Kapoor

Updated: 02 October, 2020 11:02 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Namit Das got nostalgic as Wake Up Sid completed 11 years, he talked about meeting Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

Namit Das
Namit Das

On Thursday, Namit Das went down memory lane as his breakthrough film Wake Up Sid (2009) clocked 11 years. "It was my first commercial project. I still recall visiting director Ayan Mukerji's home," he says. Das played Ranbir Kapoor's buddy in the film. "He had so much charm that I became a fan. That's probably the only time I have been starstruck," he adds.

Hash talk

Abhi

Abhishek Bachchan had a sarcastic retort for a troll, who asked him if he possesses hash in the wake of the Narcotics Control Bureau investigating several Bollywood folk for drug links. Junior B tagged the social media handle of the Mumbai Police and wrote, “No, sorry, don’t do that. But will be happy to help you and introduce you to the police. I am sure they will be happy to learn of your requirements and will assist you.”

In Bapu's memory

Bapu

Salim-Sulaiman have collaborated with Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. Mann mein aman is inspired by Bapu's quote, 'Be the change you want to see in this world'. The track has been rendered by Salim, while IP Singh of the Faridkot band has written the lyrics.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 02 October, 2020 10:00 IST

Tags

wake up sidabhishek bachchansalim merchantbollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK