B-Town Buzz: When Namit Das was left starstruck by Ranbir Kapoor

On Thursday, Namit Das went down memory lane as his breakthrough film Wake Up Sid (2009) clocked 11 years. "It was my first commercial project. I still recall visiting director Ayan Mukerji's home," he says. Das played Ranbir Kapoor's buddy in the film. "He had so much charm that I became a fan. That's probably the only time I have been starstruck," he adds.

Hash talk

Abhishek Bachchan had a sarcastic retort for a troll, who asked him if he possesses hash in the wake of the Narcotics Control Bureau investigating several Bollywood folk for drug links. Junior B tagged the social media handle of the Mumbai Police and wrote, “No, sorry, don’t do that. But will be happy to help you and introduce you to the police. I am sure they will be happy to learn of your requirements and will assist you.”

In Bapu's memory

Salim-Sulaiman have collaborated with Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. Mann mein aman is inspired by Bapu's quote, 'Be the change you want to see in this world'. The track has been rendered by Salim, while IP Singh of the Faridkot band has written the lyrics.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news