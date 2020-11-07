B4blaze gets funding to entertain.

B4blaze the Entertainment website founded By Ayyappan Sreekumar announced on Saturday about their 3rd round funding for the entertainment collaboration. This time Avenir Technology Invested in B4blaze and B4hosting for the collaboration of the entertainment and marketing services for their news platform cinemavilla.

Irshad M Hassan the founder of Avenir technology said they are expecting a good hike in the news networks digital reach by collaborating with B4blaze. Avenir technology is one of the leading companies in the vast arena of digital media. This company engaged in music and video content production and distribution. Avenir technology already have content partnership with all major production companies including Goodwill Entertainment, Friday Film House, E4 Entertainment, Gopi Sunder Music Company, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, The Primetime and many more. B4blaze already has collaboration with Jaihind TV ( Malayalam TV channel, based in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It was launched on 17 August 2007, in Delhi by Indian National Congress President and United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. This channel is promoted by the Congress party with the support of non-resident Indians. ) , and Santhigiri ( Santhigiri Ashram is located in Pothencode, Thiruvananthapuram District, Kerala. The ashram was founded by Navajyothisree Karunakara Guru and is recognized as a Social and Scientific Research Organization by the Government of India.) for their entertainment platforms.B4blaze.com is having a high potential reach in the south film industry with their multi language news networks and their social media presence. With the collaboration B4blaze will enhance the reach of their news networks.

B4 Entertainments Pvt Ltd also tweets about the venture's collaboration. As B4 Entertainments is the parent company of B4blaze and B4hosting. Ayyappan Sreekumar, managing director of B4 Entertainments Pvt Ltd said "We at B4blaze are gratified that companies of such eminence have backed this idea, B4blaze has a plan to hire a team of 50 more people by December to enhance the collaborations."

