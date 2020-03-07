Baaghi 3 box office day 1: Tiger Shroff-starrer mints Rs 17.50 crore
Baaghi 3 is not just the first biggest opener of the year but is set to be the biggest film of 2020
The third instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala's successful franchise, Baaghi starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh released on Friday film has opened big at the box office. The action entertainer also recorded the highest advance opening of the year as well as was the widest release of the year.
According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the film has collected Rs 17.50 crores on the first day despite being a non-holiday release. This is the fifth film of Tiger Shroff to open in double digits.
âÂï¸Â #CoronaVirus scare— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2020
âÂï¸Â #Pre-#Holi dull phase
âÂï¸Â #Examination period
Yet, #Baaghi3 takes a big start on Day 1... Emerges biggest opener of 2020 [so far]... Fifth film of #TigerShroff to open in double digits... Single screens excel, plexes decent... Fri âÂ¹ 17.50 cr. #India biz.
Not only this, but Baaghi 3 has also emerged as the biggest opener of 2020. The actioner beat Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which was released on January 10.
Top 5 *Day 1* biz - 2020 releases...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2020
1. #Baaghi3 âÂ¹ 17.50 cr
2. #Tanhaji âÂ¹ 15.10 cr
3. #LoveAajKal âÂ¹ 12.40 cr
4. #StreetDancer3D âÂ¹ 10.26 cr
5. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan âÂ¹ 9.55 cr#India biz. #Hindi films.
In Baaghi 3, Tiger aka Ronnie will go up against a nation for his brother (Riteish). Baaghi 3 has been extensively shot in Siberia where Tiger shot in negative temperatures for extended periods of time- with no body double or VFX techniques. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande, Baaghi 3 released worldwide on March 6.
