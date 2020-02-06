Baaghi 3: Enjoyed the trailer of Tiger Shroff's actioner? Now time to enjoy the memes!

The much-awaited trailer of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh's Baaghi 3 dropped on the Internet earlier this morning, and hardcore fans of the actor and the franchise cannot stop gushing over the promo, given the audacity with which the makers have presented the action.

The narrative shifts to Syria this time, and your hero has to fight an entire nation, not just an army of villains the way he did in the first two films. As much as people have been impressed by the swiftness and niftiness of the leading man, they couldn't help but make some really funny memes out of the trailer.

The social media users never fail to turn every Bollywood trailer into a meme-fest, so why should Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 be an exception? Here are some of the best ones, have a good laugh:

Whenever Daya from CID sees a door. #Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/i86nARYCKS — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 6, 2020

#Baaghi3Trailer

Baaghi 1: girlfriend kidnapped

Baaghi 2 : daughter kidnapped

Baaghi 3 : brother kidnapped



Meanwhile his parents : pic.twitter.com/SfNzFkqL5X — Sachin verma (@Sachinv90617314) February 6, 2020

Baaghi 3 has all the chances to be a much bigger success than Baaghi 2 in terms of commerce, and we are already prepared for Baaghi 4, but what's left for Tiger to destroy?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates