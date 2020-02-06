Search

Baaghi 3: Enjoyed the trailer of Tiger Shroff's actioner? Now time to enjoy the memes!

Updated: Feb 06, 2020, 14:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The social media users never fail to turn every Bollywood trailer into a meme-fest, so why should Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 be an exception?

Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Fox Star Hindi
Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Fox Star Hindi

The much-awaited trailer of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh's Baaghi 3 dropped on the Internet earlier this morning, and hardcore fans of the actor and the franchise cannot stop gushing over the promo, given the audacity with which the makers have presented the action.

The narrative shifts to Syria this time, and your hero has to fight an entire nation, not just an army of villains the way he did in the first two films. As much as people have been impressed by the swiftness and niftiness of the leading man, they couldn't help but make some really funny memes out of the trailer.

Baaghi 3 has all the chances to be a much bigger success than Baaghi 2 in terms of commerce, and we are already prepared for Baaghi 4, but what's left for Tiger to destroy?

