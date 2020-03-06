Baaghi 3 Movie Review - Don't look for logic, or story

Baaghi 3

U/A; Action

Director: Ahmed Khan

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Jameel Khoury, Ankita Lokhande

Rating:

Far distanced from reality, the delusional world of Baaghi 3 travels from Agra to Syria, with a rather frail story. An overly protective younger brother, Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) constantly rescues Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh), who, despite lacking essential qualities like bravado, and much to the surprise of the other characters, becomes a police official. That he becomes one after the demise of their cop-father Jackie Shroff hopes to add some credibility to this turn of events.

Vikram is sent on a mission to Syria to catch hold of a dreadful terrorist, Abu Jalal. But this plot too falls flat on its face after Ronnie must travel to Syria to save his brother from unforeseen circumstances. What happens in Syria is an entirely different story, one that's devoid of logic. But we had expected that, anyway!

Watch the trailer of Baaghi 3 below:

While the plot isn't intriguing, Shroff's high-octane action sequences may hold your attention. There's no doubt that like he does in every other film, he has pulled off the stunts with as much sincerity as he has finesse. A helicopter sequence deserving a special mention for its visual appeal.

If the wafer-thin plot is a disappointment, the cast doesn't particularly shine during emotional scenes either. Many, in fact, reduce viewers to laughs.

Shraddha Kapoor is merely there to add comic relief, but the script fails to even validate her presence. Ankita Lokhande too has little to play with, here. A special highlight, though, is the single scene that sees father-son — both on and off screen — Jackie and Tiger, feature in one frame.

Ahmed Khan has employed formulaic trinkets — good songs, and larger-than-life action — to make this 150-minute film a commercial entertainer.

But here, we've listed 'dus bahane' for you to skip the theatre this week.

