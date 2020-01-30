Baaghi 3: Shraddha Kapoor announces the film's wrap-up with an emotional post
Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and the entire team of Baaghi 3 wrapped the film and the actress even shared an emotional post on Instagram, stating what an incredible journey it has been.
Baaghi, which came out in 2016, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, was a runaway success and the makers immediately announced a sequel. The second film, Baaghi 2, surpassed everyone's expectations and became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018, raking over Rs. 165 crore at the box-office.
And in case you didn't know, Baaghi 3 was announced even before the release of Baaghi 2, and the makers even unveiled the poster. And now, taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha, who returns to the franchise, announced the actioner's wrap-up with an emotional post.
She wrote- Last Day on Baaghi 3! What an amazing time with such a beautiful and loving team. Have had such an incredible time. There were as many as six cakes on the table that the entire team was waiting to hop on.
And all of them had Baaghi 3 written on them. And the cakes surely look yummy. Take a look:
Tiger's last movie WAR turned out to be the highest grosser of 2019, collecting over 300 crores at the box office. His performance in the movie was lauded by fans, critics and everyone else.
With WAR, Tiger has projected himself into a whole new league. His next movie is Baaghi 3 where he will be joined with Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The movie, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to release March 6, 2020.
