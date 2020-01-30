Baaghi 3: Shraddha Kapoor announces the film's wrap-up with an emotional post

Baaghi, which came out in 2016, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, was a runaway success and the makers immediately announced a sequel. The second film, Baaghi 2, surpassed everyone's expectations and became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018, raking over Rs. 165 crore at the box-office.

And in case you didn't know, Baaghi 3 was announced even before the release of Baaghi 2, and the makers even unveiled the poster. And now, taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha, who returns to the franchise, announced the actioner's wrap-up with an emotional post.

She wrote- Last Day on Baaghi 3! What an amazing time with such a beautiful and loving team. Have had such an incredible time. There were as many as six cakes on the table that the entire team was waiting to hop on.

And all of them had Baaghi 3 written on them. And the cakes surely look yummy. Take a look:

And Tiger took to his Instagram account to share a video where he could be seen doing backflips to celebrate the excitement for the film's completion. Here it is:

Earlier, the actor was shooting for the movie in extreme weather conditions in Serbia following which he was shooting for the movie in Jaipur.