Baaghi 3 song Dus Bahaane: Here's why Vishal-Shekhar agreed to revamp their song

Composers Vishal-Shekhar (Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani) decided to revisit thier old chartbuster Dus Bahaane from the 2005 film Dus in order to save its essence. Vishal-Shekhar have revamped their song, Dus Bahaane, for the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3.

They have always criticised composers who remix old songs and take credit for that. In fact, they have been among those few musicians who have, in the few reworking they have done, always credited the original creators first and foremost. In fact, last year, Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter to warn composers for remixing their songs without their permission. He wrote, "Warning: I will sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films & musicians. After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl & more. Make your own songs, vultures! (sic)".

Warning: I WILL sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films & musicians.



After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl & more.



Make your own songs, vultures! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 30, 2019

But this time around, the case was different. Since Dus Bahaane was their own baby and had been remixed in a way that they didn't like, and then already shot, they had no choice but to try to rescue it as far as possible. Apparently, when they heard that their iconic track was being recreated for Baaghi 3, they wanted to take action to prevent it, but director Ahmed Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhushan Kumar who have been long-time associates reached out to the duo and requested them to step in and fix the already-recorded remix version of their song to protect the magic of the original hit. The composer duo created the new version of the number with their Swag Se Swagat music producer Meghdeep Bose, keeping the new tempo, but taking the song back as close to the legendary original as possible. Interestingly, the new version continues to feature the original voices — Shaan, KK and Vishal & Shekhar.

Apart from generating a lot of discussion and excitement among music aficionados, Dus Bahaane 2.0 (that's how the song is titled in Baaghi 3) has also been loved tremendously by the makers of the film, who have committed to credit Vishal and Shekhar with a "special-thanks" plate at the start of the film, and in the TV promos of the song.

Meanwhile, Vishal-Shekhar, who had a huge 2019 with three of the biggest chartbusters of the year, are currently working on two films for YRF and Ali Abbas Zafar. They are also busy with two international projects based in the UK.

