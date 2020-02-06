Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff is back as Ronnie in a bigger, deadlier, and massive sequel!

Baaghi 3 has got to be the first film ever where the film was announced even before the release of Baaghi 2. Baaghi could be to Tiger Shroff what Singham is to Ajay Devgn and Dabangg is to Salman Khan. It taps right into the strengths of its leading man that little else matters. Shroff has an undeniably solid screen persona and he can plummet an army of villains without being scathed or scratched.

In Baaghi, he fought multiple villains and henchmen to rescue his ladylove, going from the ground floor to the 10th, and there was some urgent breathlessness in the way the action was choreographed and filmed. In Baaghi 2, he was in full Rambo mode as he took off his shirt and gunned down uncountable baddies. And now, it's time for Baaghi 3.

This time, he's up against a nation, as the poster also suggested. But this time, the makers have also given us a glimpse of his family. Riteish Deshmukh joins the franchise as his elder brother, who also gets to kick some butt. The trailer has everything fans would want to see in a Tiger Shroff film- Action, Action, and More Action. It's bigger, deadlier, and massier. Have a look right here:

The film is touted to be the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Vettai, and this time, we may get to see as many as three villains. Is this Ahmed Khan's tribute to Sholay, where we get to see two men overpowering three? Shraddha Kapoor also comes back to the franchise and it would be nice to see her beat some of the bad guys too, the way she did in the first film.

All set to release on March 6, Baaghi 3 seems to have the potential to go past Baaghi 2, which made over Rs. 165 crore at the box-office. But in the case of Tiger, money doesn't really matter, all that matters is the man breaking bones, box-office records may follow!

