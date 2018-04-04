Baahubali director SS Rajamouli wows Pakistan

After attending a screening of his Baahubali at the Pakistan Film Festival in Karachi, Rajamouli visited Shadman chowk in Lahore

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali was screened at the Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) in Karachi. The director is clearly wowing fans across the border. After attending a screening of his Prabhas-starrer at the Pakistan Film Festival in Karachi, he visited Shadman chowk in Lahore, where Bhagat Singh was hanged. Yesterday, he tweeted about the trip and wrote, "Goosebumps."

This non descript junction, shadman chowk in Lahore is the place where Bhagath Singh was hanged by the British... Goose bumps... pic.twitter.com/1UfYARn1W3 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 3, 2018

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists. The film's story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion and drama. It also features Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.

Other film's that screened at PIFF were Dear Zindagi, Ankhon Dekhi, Hindi Medium, Kadvi Hawa, Nil Battey Sannata, Songs Of The Scorpions and Marathi movie Sairat.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates