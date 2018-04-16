Baahubali star Prabhas' fans will have to keep guessing

Prabhas was rumoured to be seeing the fantasy epic co-actor Anushka Shetty. Later, there was gossip about him and Niharika Konidela, who rubbished the rumours



Prabhas

Baahubali star Prabhas finds himself caught in a piquant situation. Fans are eager to know when he will get hitched. He was rumoured to be seeing the fantasy epic co-actor Anushka Shetty. Later, there was gossip about him and Niharika Konidela, niece of South star Chiranjeevi, who rubbished the rumours. Prabhas needs to take a tip from Salman Khan, who at 52, is still dodging the question.

Well, Prabhas' marriage is something that has been a topic of discussion ever since his mega-spectacular film, Baahubali released. With an unbelievable list of 6000 marriage proposals offered to Prabhas, the actor certainly has a humungous female fan-following. The actor refused all the proposals as he was totally engrossed and devoted to his film, Baahubali.

On the professional front, Prabhas is filming for Saaho, a tri-lingual film, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. It also features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi.

