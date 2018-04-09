Prabhas is not getting married to Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela

Marriage rumours of Prabhas with Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela were doing the rounds for quite some time now. However, superstar Chiranjeevi has quashed these rumours



Baahubai star Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors in India. While rumours of Prabhas' marriage keeps popping up frequently, this time his name has been linked with superstar Chiranjeevi's niece, Nikarika Konidela.

However, as reported by Zoom, Chiranjeevi released a statement denying this piece of information and said that Niharika is currently focussing on her career; her marriage is not the family's priority right now. Niharika is Chiranjeevi's brother, Nagendra Babu's daughter. The actress made her debut in the Southern film industry with a Telugu film titled, Oka Manasu (2016). She has a list of upcoming movies, Happy Wedding (Telugu) and Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, which is her Tamil debut.

Niharika has also featured in several web series and her brother Varun Tej is also in the same profession as hers, acting.

Well, Prabhas' marriage is something that has been a topic of discussion ever since his mega-spectacular film, Baahubali released. With an unbelievable list of 6000 marriage proposals offered to Prabhas, the actor certainly has a humungous female fan-following. The actor refused all the proposals as he was totally engrossed and devoted to his film, Baahubali. On the other hand, rumours of the actor dating his Baahubali co-actress and friend for nine years, Anushka Shetty keep doing the rounds.

However, they have time and again quashed these rumours and while speaking to one of the dailies, Prabhas' uncle had confirmed that the actor might get hitched by the end of 2018.

On the professional front, Prabhas is filming for Saaho, a tri-lingual film, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. It also features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi.

