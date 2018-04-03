Baahubali star Prabhas is increasing India's blood pressure, finds survey!

Baahubali star Prabhas has made the nation go crazy with his magnum opus personality and Indian Prince charming attitude



In a recent survey conducted by a leading TV channel, Prabhas has emerged to be the actor responsible for increasing the nation's BP. Sony MAX conducted a survey amongst its viewers wanting to know the most popular actor of the audience's choice. While the competitors included names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas has raced past everyone to claim the spot.

One of the most desirable men in India, Prabhas has a tremendous fan following across the nation as well as the world. The Baahubali star turned into a nationwide sensation after the release of Baahubali: The Beginning, the sequel further elevated the popularity and stardom of the actor.

Prabhas became India's most eligible bachelor post his stint in the magnum opus and continues to rule millions of hearts till date

Prabhas's next big outing is the high octane action thriller, trilingual film, Saaho which he is currently shooting for. The teaser of the film has already garnered huge response and there is great anticipation for the film already.

