Baahubali star Prabhas' warm hospitable side

Even when his co-star Shraddha Kapoor started shooting for Saaho, on her first day on the set, Prabhas treated her to a delectable spread of Hyderabadi food

Prabhas

Superstar Prabhas is known to be generous when it comes to hosting people, and according to his close friends and family, he is the warmest host. Even when his co-star Shraddha Kapoor started shooting for Saaho, on her first day on the set, Prabhas treated her to a delectable spread of Hyderabadi food. The food came from Prabhas's home and the idea was to welcome her on the sets of the film and make her feel at home. This definitely shows the warm side of the actor.

Prabhas is used to hosting his relatives and close friends. But now that he has an erratic work schedule, it isn't possible as often. But whenever he has some free time, he loves hosting dinners and personally looks into all the preparations, right from the guest list to what all will be served at the table, keeping in mind each person's preferences. Not many know that Prabhas's favourite cheat meal is biryani. So, he ensures that biryani is a staple dish in every dinner party that he arranges.

The Baahubali star Prabhas turned into an overnight sensation with the success of the magnum opus. Prabhas enjoys a huge Pan India fanbase owing to the tremendous success of the Baahubali franchise. While Baahubali: The Beginning made Prabhas a household name, Baahubali: The Conclusion established the actor as a formidable actor.

Shades of Saaho video that released on his birthday witness Prabhas in a never before seen avatar and the glimpses into the film has created a buzz in social media and the college goers are already imprinting his style while riding bikes.

The actor will be next seen in the big-budget film 'Saaho' alongside Shraddha Kapoor and he is currently shooting in Italy shooting for his next movie under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is 'Amour' along with Pooja Hegde.

