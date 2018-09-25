Baazaar trailer: Saif Ali Khan speaks money or nothing!
Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar is set on the backdrop of Indian Stock Market and was launched at the Bombay Stock Exchange
The trailer of Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar was launched in a grand manner at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The 2.42 minute-long trailer gives an insight into the sensex world, and how Shakun Kothari, the character played by Saif Ali Khan wants to conquer the world. The trailer has Radhika Apte playing an employee at Saif Ali Khan's company.
The trailer of Baazaar also marks the debut of late Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra's son, Rohan Mehra, who plays the character of Rizwan Ahmed, and has only one aim – working with Shakun Batra and making it big. However, he plays on the grounds of emotions, which becomes a subject of the clash between him and his boss. The trailer also gives glimpses of Chitrangda Singh playing Saif's love interest.
Watch the trailer here:
The film revolves around the backdrop of the Indian Stock Market. Earlier, in an interaction with mid-day, talking about her character in Baazaar, Radhika Apte had said, "In Baazaar, I play a girl, who is an extremely successful businesswoman--young, bright and independent."
Saif Ali Khan plays a Gujarati businessman in the film and had to hone his linguistic skills to do justice to the character. Talking to mid-day about it, Saif said, "I had a few dialogues in Gujarati in Sajid Khan's Humshakals (2014), which came in handy while preparing for this film. I have tried to do justice to the scenes by adding Gujarati-ness to them. It was challenging because I had to learn long lines, but I enjoyed that. My character in the movie is dark, strong and mean. So getting the nuances right was tough," says the actor.
The film is all set to release on October 26, 2018.
