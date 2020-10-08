Elderly couple's fight to make ends meet moves social media as #BabakaDhaba trends on Twitter

An elderly couple in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar sells homely meals from their humble dhaba for 30 years now but their story of struggle came to light in the middle of a pandemic.

Last night, a food blogger, Gaurav Vasan shared the video of this elderly couple tearfully sharing their story and it went viral and broke many hearts.

Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi start working from 6:30 am in the morning and are ready with the day’s menu by 9:30 am. They sell dal, paratha, curries, and rice from Rs.30-50.

While they have never really managed to do very well, the pandemic and lockdown proved to be devastating for their small business.

When asked how much did he earn for the day so far, Kanta Prasad broke down and showed that they have managed to make Rs.50 only.

Soon, the moving video and Prasad’s struggle went viral on social media and became the top trend on Twitter. People started asking their acquaintances to visit the kiosk, many have offered them financial help and many others showed up to Baba ka Dhaba for their meals.

Among those who have tweeted are Sonam Kapoor, R Ashwin, IPL team Delhi Capitals and food delivery app Zomato.

.@RICHA_LAKHERA .@VasundharaTankh .@sohitmishra99 .@sakshijoshii .@RifatJawaid .@ShonakshiC .@TheDeshBhakt Visited "Baba Ka Dhaba" n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people. pic.twitter.com/S9A94AmJxK — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) October 8, 2020

"We are very happy with the number of customers that are turning up now. We are grateful for the public support," NDTV quoted Kanta Prasad. His wife added, "During the lockdown months we could not sell anything. We struggled to survive but today we have been flooded with customers. We want to give our blessings to all those who helped us."

