Baba trailer: Sanjay Dutt's Marathi film depicts heart-touching story

Sanjay Dutt released the trailer of Baba on July 16 in Juhu. Deepak Dobriyal plays the main lead of the father in this film. Baba marks Sanjay Dutt's new venture into the regional film industry

A still from Baba's trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Sanjay Dutt has ventured into the regional film industry by producing the Marathi film, Baba. He has produced this film along with wife, Maanayata Dutt. None other than Sanjay Dutt himself released Baba's trailer in the presence of entire cast and crew of the film. The first trailer of the film was released, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Pournima, on Tuesday, July 16 at a suburban theatre in Juhu. Baba has further increased the curiousity about the film as it gives the glimpse of the story and hints at the twists and turns it offers.

Take a look at the trailer here:

From the trailer, this looks the story of a unique and poor couple staying far away from a bustling village. By grace, their world is silent yet they are very happy and content. They have an eight-year-old adorable son who also does not speak. One day a high profile couple comes to their home to take the boy away from them. Local police intervenes and advises them to seek legal claim through the court if they so believe. Through the ups and downs of legal battle and his personal challenges, does a father's love succeed in retaining his beloved child or not is the story of the film Baba.

Baba is co-produced under their banner Sanjay S Dutt Productions, with Ashok and Aarti Subhedar of Blue Mustang Creations. The Poster had created a lot of buzz around the movie and the teaser has already gone viral given the content and the star cast. The first most awaited song from the film, 'Adgula Madgula' that released last week has been received well by the audience. The glimpses of the film brought forward in bits and pieces have further induced the curiousity about the film.

The film features Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Patkar, Spruha Joshi and a few others in pivotal roles. Baba is all set to release on August 2, 2019.

