Babita Phogat feels blessed to have Dr Phogat as her dad

other-sports

Mahavir Singh Phogat tweeted this picture and wrote: "I am extremely honoured & grateful for receiving this prestigious award"

India wrestler Babita Phogat's father Mahavir Singh was conferred a doctorate of philosophy by Graphic Era University in Dehradun. He tweeted this picture (above) and wrote: "I am extremely honoured & grateful for receiving this prestigious award.



Babita Phogat

It wouldn't have been possible without my daughters, who with their hard work and fire in the belly inspired many young girls to follow their footsteps." To which, Babita replied: "We feel so lucky and blessed to have you as our father and coach. Thank you for your love and guidance."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates