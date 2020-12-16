Search

Ritu wishes Geeta Phogat as she turns 32: My inspiration, my loving and caring sister

Updated: 16 December, 2020 08:53 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Ritu Phogat is part of the famous wrestling family - the Phogat sisters

Ritu Phogat with sister Geeta Phogat. Pic courtesy/Ritu Phogat's Instagram account
Ritu Phogat with sister Geeta Phogat. Pic courtesy/Ritu Phogat's Instagram account

India wrestler Ritu Phogat Instagrammed this picture on Tuesday with sister Geeta Phogat, wishing her on turning 32.

She captioned it: "A sister protects you like a mother, cares for you like a friend and loves you like a father. She is your best companion and friend. No matter how much you fight with her, she will always love you in the end. Wishing for a wonderful sister should be as wonderful as her. Happy Birthday Geeta my ideal my inspiration my loving and caring sister who always stand with me always support me...Bhagwaan aapko hamesha khush rkhhe...I love you."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 16 December, 2020 08:05 IST

Tags

Ritu Phogatgeeta phogatwrestlingsports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK