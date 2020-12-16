Ritu wishes Geeta Phogat as she turns 32: My inspiration, my loving and caring sister

India wrestler Ritu Phogat Instagrammed this picture on Tuesday with sister Geeta Phogat, wishing her on turning 32.

She captioned it: "A sister protects you like a mother, cares for you like a friend and loves you like a father. She is your best companion and friend. No matter how much you fight with her, she will always love you in the end. Wishing for a wonderful sister should be as wonderful as her. Happy Birthday Geeta my ideal my inspiration my loving and caring sister who always stand with me always support me...Bhagwaan aapko hamesha khush rkhhe...I love you."

