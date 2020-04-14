Baby joy! Dimpy Ganguly shares a picture of her newborn on Instagram

Dimpy Ganguly welcomed baby no 2 on April 11. She shared the news on social media yesterday and wrote, "Born on the eve of Easter... my little bunny blue, Aryaan, is here (sic)." Rahul Mahajan's ex-wife and the former Bigg Boss contestant relocated to Dubai after marrying businessman Rohit Roy in 2015. The couple's first-born is daughter Reanna who is three. Ganguly also posted a picture of the newborn with Rohit and Reanna.

View this post on Instagram My world âÂ¤ï¸Â #blessed A post shared by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) onApr 12, 2020 at 10:25pm PDT

While announcing her pregnancy on social media, Dimpy Ganguly posted a pretty picture with the bump and wrote, "Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving a shape to the future generation, and I feel responsible for it. My role as a nurturer has paid me back in ways I couldn't even imagine. Destiny has decided to bless me yet again and I couldn't have been more happier."

Dimpy Ganguly has been married to the Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy for the last four years. For the uninitiated, the duo tied the knot on November 27, 2015. The actress has been a part of many television shows like Rahul Ki Dulhaniya, Bigg Boss 8, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and Kahani Chandrakanta Ki.

