Bachchan's in-house artist! Aaradhya Bachchan's sketch as tribute to COVID-19 warriors is lovely

Star couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan paid an artistic tribute to all the frontline workers who are combating COVID-19. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek took to Instagram to share a picture of the doodle by their little in-house artist.

The doodle featured two hands joined with 'Thank You' and 'Dhanyawaad' written on them while sketches of frontline workers like healthcare workers, teachers, media professionals, police officials, army personnel, and sanitisation workers are seen surrounding the thanking hands. The lower portion of the sketch featured Aaradhya standing and holding the hands of her parents who are both seen standing on her either side.

The 8-year-old also sketched the necessary precautionary measures against COVID-19 like the use of hand sanitiser, mask, and soap in her tribute to frontline workers. The sketch ended with the message of 'stay home, stay safe.'

And it's lovely! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram âÂ¨âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¸ðÂ¥°my darling Aaradhya’s Gratitude and Love âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¨ðÂÂÂ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onMay 3, 2020 at 11:39am PDT

The entire Bachchan family along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor wife Jaya Bachchan are currently staying at home like many other Bollywood celebrities.

