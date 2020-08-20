Back in business with Ali Fazal's Hollywood flick Death on the Nile?

Cinemas are likely to reopen in the coming weeks as part of the phased unlocking of the country. While exhibitors and producers are considering re-releasing past blockbusters in the first few weeks to build the theatre-going practice among viewers, Ali Fazal's Hollywood outing Death on the Nile may be the first major film to release in India. The Kenneth Branagh-directed venture is slated to open on October 23.

A source tells mid-day, "To resuscitate the theatre business that has suffered losses due to the lockdown, releasing highly anticipated movies is the need of the hour. While Christopher Nolan's Tenet was scheduled to hit screens on August 12, it has now been pushed to next year. Undeterred by the current crisis, the studio is readying for a worldwide release of Death on the Nile. The promotional activities are being worked upon and will kick off soon." Fazal had shot for the Gal Gadot-led murder mystery, based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, over a three-month schedule in the UK last year.

It may be noted that Bollywood biggies Sooryavanshi and 83 have sealed a date with the audience on Diwali and Christmas respectively.

Disney India remained unavailable for comment.

