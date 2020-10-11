Back story! Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Deepika Padukone through Mental Health awareness tweet?

On Saturday, to mark World Mental Health Day, Kangana Ranaut urged fans to watch her film Judgementall Hai Kya (2019). "The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it's a good film, do watch it today," Kangana tweeted, and shared a clip of the film.

The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay https://t.co/uaB1FKNIoH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 10, 2020

Netizens felt she was alluding to Deepika Padukone. Dippy's The Live Love Laugh Foundation was among the organisations that condemned the title and poster of Mental Hai Kya.

Judgementall Hai Kya, which also features Rajkummar Rao, was initially titled Mental Hai Kya. The original title, however, was deemed insensitive by many, forcing the makers to change it. The film failed to generate box office success upon release. The film follows the story of Bobby, played by Kangana, whose life pivots between reality and illusions, and her new neighbour Keshav (Rajkummar Rao) who, she is convinced, is a psychotic killer.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news