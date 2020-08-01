Back to work for Bhumi Pednekar?

The primary shooting of Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati, which went on floors in Madhya Pradesh in January, was completed in March before the lockdown was announced. With filmmakers steadily resuming work on their projects in the past few weeks, word is that director G Ashok is contemplating finishing the patchwork shoot of the Akshay Kumar-backed horror-thriller in a city studio.

A source reveals, “The post-production work had been underway during the lockdown. Only four days’ shoot is remaining, which will be wrapped up before August-end.” Rumours are rife that the makers of the Pednekar-starrer, which is a remake of Ashok’s 2018 Telugu fare Bhaagamathie, have already initiated talks of a digital premiere. However, the source maintains, “At this point, nothing is certain because the film isn’t ready. A call will be taken only upon completion of the movie, depending on the situation of theatres at the time.”

