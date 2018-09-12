Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter reveals his wife suffered miscarriage

hollywood

Nick Carter with wife Lauren Kitt. Pic/Instagram account

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter is heartbroken as his wife Lauren Kitt suffered miscarriage. Carter tweeted on Monday to reveal he was heartbroken after he and Kitt lost their daughter three months into the pregnancy, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The couple already have a two-year-old son Odin. He wrote: "God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after three months. I'm heartbroken."

The 38-year-old singer, who is currently on his South America and Mexico solo tour, was so cut up about the tragic news that he contemplated cancelling his concert in Lima, Peru.

He tweeted: "I don't think I can perform tonight. I'm sorry, Lima." He said his wife, who he married in 2014, had been carrying a "little sister" for their son Odin and, although it would be "hard" to perform after such a devastating blow, he would go ahead with the concert.

