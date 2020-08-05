Bad Education, Devs: 7 Emmy Award-nominated hidden gems to watch now!

A still from What We Do In The Shadows

From the critically-acclaimed drama that unfolds the life journey of a group of high-school kids to the true story of a feminist movement, Mrs America, here's a list of hidden gems on Disney+ Hotstar Premium that have been nominated at the Emmy Awards this year.

Mrs America

True story of the feminist movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by conservative Phyllis Schlafly. Awarded across 6 categories such as Outstanding Writing For a Limited Series, Movies or Dramatic Special 2020, Mrs America is a show that breathes brilliance in every aspect.

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba

What We Do In The Shadows

A look into the daily - or rather, nightly - lives of four vampires who've lived together for over 100 years, in Staten Island. What We Do In The Shadows, is a rib-tickling series which received four Emmy nominations this year.

Cast: Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry

Insecure

African-American women Issa and Molly residing in Los Angeles go about finding that one missing piece to make their lives fulfilling. This laugh out loud comedy, which has received three Emmy nominations, is guaranteed to give you a whale of a time.

Cast: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis

Bad Education

Inspired by true events, the film follows the supervisors in the Roslyn, Long Island school district who masterminded the largest public-school embezzlement scandal in American history. Bad Education will keep you hooked onto your seats till the end.

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ray Romano

Euphoria

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media. So, buckle up your seat belts to get on an emotional rollercoaster ride with a group of high-schoolers.

Cast: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney

The Imagineering Story

Leslie Iwerks leads the viewers on a journey behind the curtains of Walt Disney Imagineering, the little known design and development centre of The Walt Disney Company, to discover what it takes to create Disney theme parks around the world. Are you an admirer of Disney theme parks? Have you ever wondered what went behind the curtain to create these beautiful masterpieces? If yes, then you should definitely watch The Imagineering Story to unveil the answers to all your life-long questions.

Cast: Angela Bassett, Bob Weis

Devs

Suspecting foul play after her boyfriend's apparent suicide, a young software engineer for a cutting-edge tech company begins an investigation that uncovers a technology-based conspiracy that could change the world. This riveting science fiction thriller will leave you spellbound.

Cast: Sonoya Mizuno, Cailee Spaeny, Nick Offerman, Alison Pill

