Bad news for TNCA is setback for Mumbai CA too

As the September 28 deadline for the BCCI state associations to complete their respective election process nears, the jitters in the non-compliant units are only rising by the day. Elections for positions in the BCCI are to be held on October 22, and while most state associations have agreed to hold their elections by September 28, some defiant units have their hopes pinned on the Supreme Court to stall the process.

However, Monday's development, where the apex court dismissed the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's (TNCA) plea to hear the matter urgently, has boosted the confidence of the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to go ahead with the election process as planned. Tamil Nadu is one of the few defiant state associations, who want a proper hearing, before they agree to amend their constitution as per the Justice Lodha reforms. The TNCA told the Supreme Court that their grants and BCCI vote were at stake if their plea was not heard urgently. However, it is learnt that the SC said that they don't have the time to hear the plea and so disposed it.

Counsels of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), who are also yet to amend and register their constitution, were also present when the TNCA matter came up. With the SC clearly stating that there was, "no time to hear the matter", the MCA is now hoping the Bombay High Court will provide some direction on September 23 after their previous two hearings were pushed to later dates.

