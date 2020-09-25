Badan pe Sitare 2.0: Asim Riaz and Sehnoor's much-anticipated song to be released today

The wait has finally ended! Retro hit ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ the much-awaited music video is finally out today. Big boss fame Asim Riaz know for good looks and charm is finally going to be seen in his much-anticipated song 'Badan Pe Sitaare' with none other than Sehnoor . The fans are eagerly waiting for this new Jodi. Both shared the trailer on their Instagram to give their fans a treat.

Asim and Sehnoor’s song ‘Badan Pe Sitaare 2.0’ full song has been out today and is already trending on YouTube. The remix for the legendary Bollywood song is crooned by Stebin Ben and Sehnoor herself. It has been directed by Aman Prajapat. Talking about the original track, it was from the film ‘Prince’ that starred Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala , Which was considered to be quite a hit party song at that time. it was sung by Mohammad Rafi.

In this song, both Asim and Sehnoor are looking in full-on party mode. Sehnoor took to Instagram and shared song clipping by saying " So happy to announce the release of the much-awaited recreation, retro song 2.0 ‘Badan Pe Sitare’. We have put all our energy and love in this one and this video is very special to us. Presenting the talented duo- beautiful @sehnooor999 and dashing @asimriaz77.official. Hope you guys enjoy watching this music video. Please help us share this video and show us some love :)We’re looking forward to your feedback guys."

Asim shared song clipping video and captioned it" The Wait is Over! âÂ¨Happy to announce the release of the much-awaited recreation, retro song 2.0 ‘Badan Pe Sitare’.

Coming to the album, Bollywood's party number from the 60s has been recreated to suit the needs of the 21st century. The setup of the song is designed keeping in mind the disco style of the 80s, which is complemented by a beautiful neon light, In which all are seen matching rhythm. Mohammed Rafi's best track has been re-created with modern beats and rhythms. The sizzling chemistry of Asim Riaz and Sehnoor is clearly visible in the song.

