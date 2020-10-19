Badhaai ho badhaai! Kangana Ranaut brother Aksht's wedding festivities begin

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht's wedding festivities began with the traditional Haldi ritual in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The actor explained that the badhaai ceremony is performed at the maternal grandparents' home ahead of sending the wedding invitations. Aksht ties the knot with Rohtak-based doctor Ritu Sangwan next month.

The couple got engaged last November. Ranaut has turned wedding planner and is pulling out all stops to make her brother's big day memorable. Given that Kangy is busy with the festivities, will it mean that she will be in less of an attack mode? Kangy took to her Twitter account to share a video from the festivities and wrote:

Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/jcRlkEdy2S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 18, 2020

Ranaut also shared her look for the day on Twitter:

The Queen actress also took to her verified Twitter account to share photographs of her Navaratri look this year while taking a sarcastic jibe at the state government. "Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today's celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon," she captioned.

Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon â¤ï¸#Navratri pic.twitter.com/qRW8HVNf0F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

A Mumbai court has ordered the city police to investigate a complaint against Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel for spreading communal hatred and falsehoods, officials said here on Saturday. The order by Bandra 12th Court Magistrate Jaidev Ghule came in a plea by Munawwarali, alias Sahil A Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director, said his lawyer Ravish F Zamindar.

