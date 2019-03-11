Badla Box Office: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's film rakes in good moolah in its first weekend

bollywood

At the box-office, Badla is facing tough competition from the Hollywood flick Captain Marvel.

A still from Badla, featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's latest outing Badla, opened to good reviews and raked in good numbers at Box Office in its first weekend. The film earned Rs 23.20 crore in the opening weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the film on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, "Badla is a success story... Glowing word of mouth converts into footfalls, consolidates its BO status... Metros/multiplexes splendid... Tier-2 cities join the party on Day 2 and 3... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: 23.20 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: 27.38 cr. (sic)"

Taran also revealed that Badla has beaten the opening weekend collections of Bachchan's Pink, which had earned Rs. 21.51 crore and 102 Not Out, which minted Rs. 16.65 crore at the domestic box office. "Badla has surpassed *opening weekend* biz of Pink and 102 Not Out..."

"2019: Badla 23.20 cr; 2016: Pink 21.51 cr; 2018: 102 Not Out 16.65 cr India biz," he tweeted.

Badla revolves around a murder mystery, where Taapsees character becomes the primary suspect after she is found with her boyfriend's dead body and money in a locked room. Amitabh plays a successful lawyer, who has to defend and save her by solving the mystery.

This is Big B's second collaboration with Taapsee after the critically acclaimed Pink. Reportedly, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial is a remake of 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest, which was directed by Oriol Paulo.

The murder mystery has been widely shot in Scotland. It also stars Manav Kaul and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment along with Azure Entertainment.

