Badla song: Irrfan Khan unveils his furious side in the revenge anthem from Blackmail

The third song from Abhinay Deo and Bhushan Kumar's 'Blackmail' titled 'Badla' showcases the calm and composed Dev played by Irrfan, unveiling his furious side. The first song 'Happy Happy' showcased the irony of a helpless Irrfan after discovering his wife in bed with someone, the second song 'Patola' geared up the audience for the wedding season with its peppy tunes. Now the third song 'Badla' reveals the anger that has been fuming inside Irrfan.

The quirky song features Irrfan along with music composer Amit Trivedi and rapper Divine. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and crooned by Amit Trivedi, the groovy number includes rap written by Divine and Dhaval Parab. Depicting a jail setting the song showcases Irrfan letting his anger out by breaking glasses amongst others. Irrfan, Amit Trivedi as well Divine are seen singing aggressively holding the microphone.

The revenge song showcases the never-seen-before aggressive side of composer Amit Trivedi who otherwise has a very cool image, along with well-known rapper Divine. Presenting yet another quirky song, 'Badla' is sure to be not just an entertaining track but also a visual treat for the audience. Blackmail has received immense appreciation ever since the teaser of the film released. The teaser showed Irrfan running around the streets wearing nothing more than a pair of boxer shorts with his face covered by a bra-and-panty paper bag.

The hilarious trailer of the Irrfan-starrer further piqued the interest of the audience in which the question raised was: "What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?" The quirky trailer promises a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao, among many others. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, Blackmail, directed by Abhinay Deo, is slated to release on April 6, 2018.

