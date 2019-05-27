Badminton icon Jwala Gutta says no to Bigg Boss

badminton

Former Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta has denied rumours that she may be seen as a participant in the third season of the Telugu version of the controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss".

"No 'Bigg Boss' for me... All false rumours," Gutta tweeted in context to reports that she has been approached for the show, which may be hosted by Nagarjuna.

No big boss for me!!!

All false rumours!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 25, 2019

Jwala Gutta is a retired left-handed Indian badminton player. Born in Wardha to a Chinese mother and a Telugu father, she began playing badminton at a young age. She is most successful doubles specialist from India and has represented the country at the international circuit since the late 1990s till 2017. A fourteen-time National Champion, Gutta played with Shruti Kurien earlier in her career, but found greater international success with Ashwini Ponnappa.

The pair consistently figured among the top-twenty in the BWF World Ranking reaching as high as no. 10 in 2015. Gutta is the first badminton player of Indian to qualify for two events in the Olympics–women's doubles with Ponnappa and mixed doubles with V. Diju at London. Gutta is known for her skilled left-handed stroke-play and is one of the very few doubles players to use a forehand service.

