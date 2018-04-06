Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Sahil Vaid to star in short film

The film, directed by Nina Shrivastava and produced by Karan Murarka from Kara studios, is about "acceptance and social stigma"



Sahil Vaid

Actor Sahil Vaid, who has featured in Bollywood movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, is set to star in a short film titled Miyan Biwi Aur Banana. "I play a character named Lokesh. He is a land broker in a village who has really bad teeth and wants to get married. He is willing to go to any extent to get a bride," Sahil said in a statement.

"The reason why I chose to do this film was that it is about environment," he added about the film which promotes biodegradable sanitary pads.

The film, directed by Nina Shrivastava and produced by Karan Murarka from Kara studios, is about "acceptance and social stigma".

"It's also about love between a beautiful girl and a man with a beautiful heart, but bad teeth," he added.

