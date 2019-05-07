Badshah roped in for Hindi version of Hollywood musical fantasy Aladdin

hollywood

Badshah will create the promotional song and video for the Disney classic, and Armaan Malik will do the voice over for Aladdin's character

Badshah has been roped in for the Hindi version of the upcoming Hollywood musical fantasy, Aladdin. The rapper will create the promotional song and video for the Disney classic, which stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott. It hits screens later this month.

Armaan Malik will do the voice over for Aladdin's character. Helmed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin stars Will Smith, who plays Genie, Canadian newcomer Mena Massoud as Aladdin and British actress Naomi Scott as Jasmine.

The trailer of the film came out in March gave a sneak peek into the miraculous world of Aladdin, the trailer also featured glimpses of the classic song 'A Whole New World', which will be a part of the adaptation.

Announcing the news, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Disney India ropes in Badshah and Armaan Malik for Hindi version #Aladdin. Badshah will create a promotional song and video. Armaan Malik will do the voice over for #Aladdin. #Aladdin releases on 24 May 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

The film is set to release in China on May 24, the same day as in North America. The film will be released in four languages Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

