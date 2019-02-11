Will Smith's blue Genie avatar from Aladdin unveiled in new video

hollywood

Walt Disney finally revealed the first look of Will Smith's blue Genie avatar in a new special look video that came out on Sunday

Will Smith's 'blue' avatar as Genie in Disney's Aladdin live-action movie was unveiled during the Grammy Awards. The Genie, Jasmine and Aladdin appear in the latest trailer for the film, giving fans a first look at Smith's character.

The new take on its animated classic unveiled a trailer on Sunday night. It also featured looks at Jasmine and more scenes featuring Aladdin and Agrabah. Jafar can even be seen leading Aladdin to the Cave of the Wonders.



Mena Massoud as Aladdin with Abu his pet monkey



Princess Jasmine played Naomi Scott by was also seen in the new Aladdin video

Will Smith also posted the trailer to his Instagram, and wrote: "I told y'all I was gon' be Blue!!"

Mena Massoud stars in the live-action remake as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. The first trailer of the film debuted in October 2018, though fans only got a quick look at Aladdin and his famous lamp.

Aladdin hits theatres on May 24.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS