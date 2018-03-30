Badshah's emotional note to Aastha Gill is what nostalgia is made of!

Rapper Badshah takes a trip down memory lane in emotional note to Aastha Gill



Aastha Gill

Rap star Badshah penned an emotional note for Aastha Gill and posted it on social media, taking us down the memory lane. Their bond is only 5 years old, however their camaraderie seems longer. The award-winning rapper, music producer and lyricist posted a picture of the diva and wrote, "I found this girl roughly 5 years ago. She was young, raw and full of energy. I promised her parents that I'd take care of her and try to make something out of her, if not a star. 5 years down the line she is still young and full of energy although not raw anymore. She's polished her skills and learnt to burn the stage."

Infact he also adds on how she is the most important person for him and his team of musicians and said, "She has become the glue that binds #teambadshah. The youngest and the most pampered and the most awesome of all. I've held her back but now is the time to unleash this beast of an artist. It's time to give you all - @aasthagill".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates