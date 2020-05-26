Badshah's new song 'Toxic' is all about a second chance in love!

Badshah is one of the most loved musicians of our country, he recently delivered a record-breaking song 'Genda Phool' and is now back with a beautiful and heart-warming melody 'Toxic'.

The artist recently released a fiery teaser marking a new version of himself i.e Badshah 2.0 with a promise to experiment and entertain the audience. He was inspired by traditional folk music for the chartbuster Genda Phool, released a heartfelt rap 'Ilzaam' and now he is here with a soulful song 'Toxic'.

Watch the song here:

Badshah who has delivered a maximum number of hits with Sony Music India is once again collaborating with the label for a heart-warming track 'Toxic' The song is totally a surprise package featuring superstar couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta in the video.

The song marks Badshah's second collaboration with singer Payal Dev after the smashing hit 'Genda Phool'.

Talking about Toxic Badshah said, "Toxic is a very special song, it's something I have never done before. It talks about second chances at love and highlights the imperfections of a relationship. I hope the audience loves the song as much as I do."

The song has Badshah and Payal Dev on the vocals, written by Badshah, composed by Payal Dev, music production by Aditya Dev the number is presented by Sony Music India. Song out now.

