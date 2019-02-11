BAFTA 2019: Find the complete winners list here
Black and white drama Roma won Best Film, while Rami Malek grabbed the award for leading actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody at the British Academy Film Awards, aka the BAFTAs
The 2019 BAFTAs were held at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on February 10, 2019. The awards honoured the best national and foreign films of 2018 in categories like best film, best actor/actress, best original music, best editing, etc. Period drama The Favourite won big honours at the BAFTAs. It bagged the Outstanding British Film Award, while Olivia Colman, who played Anne, Queen of Great Britain, won the award for Leading Actress. Best Film was won by Roma, directed by Alfonso Cuarón, for which he also won the Best Director award. Check out the complete list of winners:
Best film:
Roma - WINNER
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green book
A Star Is Born
Best Director:
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón - WINNER
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper
Leading actress:
Olivia Colman, The Favourite - WINNER
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Viola Davis, Widows
Leading actor:
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Christian Bale, Vice
Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Supporting actress:
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite - WINNER
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Best Supporting actor:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WINNER
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Best Original screenplay:
The Favourite, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara - WINNER
Cold War, Janusz Glowacki, Pawel Pawlikowski
Green Book, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay
Best Adapted screenplay:
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott - WINNER
CAN You Ever Forgive Me? Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty
First Man, Josh Singer
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth
Best Animated film:
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord - WINNER
Incredibles 2, Brad Bird, John Walker
Isle Of Dogs, Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson
Outstanding British Film:
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara - WINNER
Beast, Michael Pearce, Kristian Brodie, Lauren Dark, Ivana MacKinnon
Bohemian Rhapsody, Graham King, Anthony McCarten
McQueen, Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Andee Ryder, Nick Taussig
Stan & Ollie, Jon S. Baird, Faye Ward, Jeff Pope
You Were Never Really Here, Lynne Ramsay, Rosa Attab, Pascal Caucheteux, James Wilson
Outstanding debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:
Beast, Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer) - WINNER
Apostasy, Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)
A Cambodian Spring, Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)
Pili, Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)
Ray & Liz, Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)
Film not in the English language:
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodríguez - WINNER
Capernaum, Nadine Labaki, Khaled Mouzanar
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski, Tanya Seghatchian, Ewa Puszczyska
Dogman, Matteo Garrone
Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Kaoru Matsuzaki
Documentary:
Free Solo, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Shannon Dill, Evan Hayes - WINNER
McQueen, Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui
RBG, Julie Cohen, Betsy West
They Shall Not Grow Old, Peter Jackson, Clare Olssen
Three Identical Strangers, Tim Wardle, Grace Hughes-Hallett, Becky Read
Original Music:
A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson - WINNER
BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell
Isle Of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman
Cinematography:
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón - WINNER
Bohemian Rhapsody, Newton Thomas Sigel
Cold War, Lukasz Zal
The Favourite, Robbie Ryan
First Man, Linus Sandgren
Editing:
Vice, Hank Corwin - WINNER
Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman
The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
First Man, Tom Cross
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough
Production design:
The Favourite, Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton - WINNER
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
First Man, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre, Gordon Sim
Roma, Eugenio Caballero
Costume design:
The Favourite, Sandy Powell - WINNER
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, Mary Zophres
Bohemian Rhapsody, Julian Day
Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell
Mary Queen Of Scots, Alexandra Byrne
Makeup & Hair:
The Favourite, Nadia Stacey - WINNER
Bohemian Rhapsody, Mark Coulier, Jan Sewell
Mary Queen Of Scots, Jenny Shircore
Stan & Ollie, Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead, Josh Weston
Vice, Kate Biscoe, Greg Cannom, Patricia DeHaney, Chris Gallaher
Sound:
Bohemian Rhapsody, John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst - WINNER
First Man, Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor
Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith
A Quiet Place, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn
A Star Is Born, Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Special Visual Effects:
Black Panther, Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick - WINNER
Avengers: Infinity War, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port, Dan Sudick
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz, David Watkins
First Man, Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, J.D. Schwalm
Ready Player One, Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett, David Shirk
British Short Animation:
Roughhouse, Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom - WINNER
I'm OK, Elizabeth Hobbs, Abigail Addison, Jelena Popovic
Marfa, Greg McLeod, Myles McLeod
British Short Film:
73 Cows Alex Lockwood - WINNER
Bachelor, 38 Angela Clarke
The Blue Door, Ben Clark, Megan Pugh, Paul Taylor
The Field, Sandhya Suri, Thomas Bidegain, Balthazar de Ganay
Wale, Barnaby Blackburn, Sophie Alexander, Catherine Slater, Edward Speleers
EE Rising Star Award:
Letitia Wright - WINNER
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
