BAFTA 2019: Find the complete winners list here

Black and white drama Roma won Best Film, while Rami Malek grabbed the award for leading actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody at the British Academy Film Awards, aka the BAFTAs

BAFTA winners Alfonso Cuaron, director of Roma, and Spike Lee, director of BlacKkKlansman. Pic/BAFTA official Instagram account

The 2019 BAFTAs were held at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on February 10, 2019. The awards honoured the best national and foreign films of 2018 in categories like best film, best actor/actress, best original music, best editing, etc. Period drama The Favourite won big honours at the BAFTAs. It bagged the Outstanding British Film Award, while Olivia Colman, who played Anne, Queen of Great Britain, won the award for Leading Actress. Best Film was won by Roma, directed by Alfonso Cuarón, for which he also won the Best Director award. Check out the complete list of winners:

Best film:

Roma - WINNER

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green book

A Star Is Born

Best Director:

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón - WINNER

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper

Leading actress:

Olivia Colman, The Favourite - WINNER

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Viola Davis, Widows

Leading actor:

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Christian Bale, Vice

Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Supporting actress:

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite - WINNER

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Best Supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WINNER

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Best Original screenplay:

The Favourite, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara - WINNER

Cold War, Janusz Glowacki, Pawel Pawlikowski

Green Book, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

Best Adapted screenplay:

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott - WINNER

CAN You Ever Forgive Me? Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

First Man, Josh Singer

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

Best Animated film:

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord - WINNER

Incredibles 2, Brad Bird, John Walker

Isle Of Dogs, Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson



Outstanding British Film:

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara - WINNER

Beast, Michael Pearce, Kristian Brodie, Lauren Dark, Ivana MacKinnon

Bohemian Rhapsody, Graham King, Anthony McCarten

McQueen, Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Andee Ryder, Nick Taussig

Stan & Ollie, Jon S. Baird, Faye Ward, Jeff Pope

You Were Never Really Here, Lynne Ramsay, Rosa Attab, Pascal Caucheteux, James Wilson

Outstanding debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:

Beast, Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer) - WINNER

Apostasy, Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)

A Cambodian Spring, Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)

Pili, Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)

Ray & Liz, Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

Film not in the English language:

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodríguez - WINNER

Capernaum, Nadine Labaki, Khaled Mouzanar

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski, Tanya Seghatchian, Ewa Puszczyska

Dogman, Matteo Garrone

Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Kaoru Matsuzaki

Documentary:

Free Solo, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Shannon Dill, Evan Hayes - WINNER

McQueen, Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui

RBG, Julie Cohen, Betsy West

They Shall Not Grow Old, Peter Jackson, Clare Olssen

Three Identical Strangers, Tim Wardle, Grace Hughes-Hallett, Becky Read

Original Music:

A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson - WINNER

BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell

Isle Of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman

Cinematography:

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón - WINNER

Bohemian Rhapsody, Newton Thomas Sigel

Cold War, Lukasz Zal

The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

First Man, Linus Sandgren

Editing:

Vice, Hank Corwin - WINNER

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman

The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

First Man, Tom Cross

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough

Production design:

The Favourite, Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton - WINNER

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

First Man, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre, Gordon Sim

Roma, Eugenio Caballero

Costume design:

The Favourite, Sandy Powell - WINNER

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, Mary Zophres

Bohemian Rhapsody, Julian Day

Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell

Mary Queen Of Scots, Alexandra Byrne

Makeup & Hair:

The Favourite, Nadia Stacey - WINNER

Bohemian Rhapsody, Mark Coulier, Jan Sewell

Mary Queen Of Scots, Jenny Shircore

Stan & Ollie, Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead, Josh Weston

Vice, Kate Biscoe, Greg Cannom, Patricia DeHaney, Chris Gallaher

Sound:

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst - WINNER

First Man, Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor

Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith

A Quiet Place, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn

A Star Is Born, Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Special Visual Effects:

Black Panther, Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick - WINNER

Avengers: Infinity War, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port, Dan Sudick

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz, David Watkins

First Man, Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, J.D. Schwalm

Ready Player One, Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett, David Shirk

British Short Animation:

Roughhouse, Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom - WINNER

I'm OK, Elizabeth Hobbs, Abigail Addison, Jelena Popovic

Marfa, Greg McLeod, Myles McLeod

British Short Film:

73 Cows Alex Lockwood - WINNER

Bachelor, 38 Angela Clarke

The Blue Door, Ben Clark, Megan Pugh, Paul Taylor

The Field, Sandhya Suri, Thomas Bidegain, Balthazar de Ganay

Wale, Barnaby Blackburn, Sophie Alexander, Catherine Slater, Edward Speleers

EE Rising Star Award:

Letitia Wright - WINNER

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

