BAFTA 2020 round up: Parasite, 1917 dominate the award function

Sam Mendes' war drama 1917 emerged as the big winner at the 2020 British Academy of Film and Televisions Film Awards (BAFTAs), held at London's Royal Albert Hall yesterday. Mendes' film took home seven awards out of the nine categories it was nominated in, including Best Film. A close second came Bong Joon-ho's Oscar frontrunner Parasite, which also shone at the recently concluded Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Prince Williams, Kate Middleton at the do. Middleton, in keeping up with the gala's theme of sustainability, wore a gown she'd previously donned at a 2012 royal tour

Joaquin Phoenix's win in the Leading Actor award category accounted for one of the three titles won by Joker, which was nominated in 11 segments. Phoenix addressed the all-white acting nominees that had infamously earned the BAFTAs the hashtag #Baftasowhite, following the nominations. "I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors who are deserving don't have that same privilege," he said, adding that they were "sending a very clear message to people of colour that you're not welcome here." "I've not done everything in my power to make sure the sets that I work on are inclusive. We have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism," he concluded.

Joker winner Joaquin Phoenix addressed the lack of diversity at the gala

The lack of diversity was also addressed by BAFTA president Prince Williams. "In 2020, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process. That simply cannot be right in this day and age," he said.

Bong Joon-ho

Williams' attendance didn't keep many from addressing Brexit, and Harry William and Meghan Markle's decision to no longer remain senior members of the Royal family. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood winner Brad Pitt took a series of jabs at the developments.

Reunion of the night!

Fans were delighted with the mini Bridget Jones reunion between Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant at the gala, particularly when Hugh congratulated her with "first of all, well done, Jones," for her win.

Serkis honoured

Andy Serkis received the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award for his pioneering motion-capture acting for computer-generated characters. Sir Ian McKellen introduced him on stage.

Wilson makes a point

Wilson spoke about the BAFTAs push for sustainability by banning single use plastic and encouraging attendees to repeat their red carpet looks from the past. She also took a pot-shot at the Academy for not nominating women directors.

The winners are:

Leading Actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Director: 1917, Sam Mendes Outstanding British Film 1917, Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

Film Not In The English Language: Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

Documentary: For Sama, Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Animated Film: Klaus, Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

Original Screenplay: Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon Ho

Adapted Screenplay: Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original Score: Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir

Casting: Joker, Shayna Markowitz

The best dress

Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson and Jodie Turner-Smith

