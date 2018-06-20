BAFTA effects diversity clauses after three years

Confirmed for the 2019 awards, the requirements impact two categories: Outstanding British Film and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

BAFTA

BAFTA has brought into effect new eligibility requirements aimed at improving the diversity of its film awards. Confirmed for the 2019 awards, the requirements impact two categories: Outstanding British Film and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.



Entries into these categories will be required to meet two of the four BFI Diversity Standards, the British Film Institute's guidance policy for project funding that focuses on underrepresented groups across four areas: on-screen representation, themes and narratives; project leadership and creative practitioners; industry access and opportunities; and opportunities for diversity in audience development.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever