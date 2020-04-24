Antakshari hosts team up for a virtual revival of the much-loved '90s show

Ask any '90s kid and s/he will fondly tell you how Friday evenings were synonymous with Antakshari, the popular game show that aired on Zee TV. It's time to take a walk down memory lane as the much-loved show's hosts — Pallavi Joshi, Renuka Shahane, Durga Jasraj and Rajeshwari Sachdeva — have joined forces to revive its magic in the virtual world.

As part of The Future of Life Festival on April 30, the four anchors will come together to discuss how creator Gajendra Singh brought a favourite Indian pastime to the small screen, and recount anecdotes about sharing the stage with longtime host Annu Kapoor. Of course, a chat about the game show is incomplete without a round of antakshari — the foursome will belt out their favourite numbers as they play the game online.



(From left) Joshi, Shahane, Sachdeva and Jasraj. Pic/Facebook

Joshi, who was associated with the series for four years, is thrilled about bringing back '90s nostalgia. "For Renuka, Durga, Rajeshwari and me, acting was the primary profession. Yet, it was music and our wacky sense of humour that brought us together and made us lifelong friends. I am eagerly looking forward to this session with my friends," she enthuses.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news