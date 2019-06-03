Bajrang Dal: No firearms used at Mira Road school training camp

national

Sub Divisional Police Officer Atul Kulkarni said police had contacted the organisers and asked them to produce licences for weapons, if any, used at the camp

The Bajrang Dal, youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, claimed Sunday that no firearm training was given at a camp held by it at a school in neighbouring Thane district last week.

An NGO had complained to police that the right-wing organisation imparted gun training to students at a camp at a school in Mira Road area. Navghar police are probing the matter. When contacted, Sandeep Bhagat, Konkan region coordinator of the Bajrang Dal, said the allegation was a "political conspiracy".

"The participants at 'Shourya Prashikshan Varg 2019' which was held at the school did not handle guns," he said. "Some of our activists had brought air-guns, which do not require a licence," he said.

"We gave training to students in rappelling, stick-fighting, running, long jump....We had given a letter to police about this before the camp was held," he said.

Police also sought response from the shop from where the air-guns were procured, Bhagat added, and it was confirmed that these guns did not require any kind of licence, he said.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Atul Kulkarni said police had contacted the organisers and asked them to produce licences for weapons, if any, used at the camp.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that air-guns were used for training, he said. "We are conducting further probe." The school where the camp was held is run by a BJP MLA, said another police official.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates