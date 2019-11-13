Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana continues his hair-raising streak

Ayushmann Khurrana seems to have nailed the formula for success, that there is no formula, always go by your gut, and choose unconventional stories and oddball characters made for posterity and not merely box office. This is perhaps why the actor rests on seven consecutive hits. It all started with 2017's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and has come till the recently released, Bala.

The film, a comedy about a man suffering from premature balding, was embraced by the audiences with all hearts. And this is the reason why this could be another 100-crore grosser of Bollywood and for Khurrana. The film was steady on weekdays and refuses to slow down. And given there's no major competition for a few weeks, Bala seems to be a legit blockbuster.

Ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the collections of the film so far. Have a look right here:

#Bala is unstoppable on Day 5 [Tue], aided by the holiday [#GuruNanakJayanti]... Eyes âÂ¹ 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 61.73 cr. #India biz... Director Amar Kaushik's second solid Hit [#Stree]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2019

The best thing about Bala was how it smartly weaved humour and drama into the narrative and gave some farcical yet real characters. The one actor who has been receiving the maximum appreciation is Yami Gautam, who played a TikTok star, Pari. Her chemistry with Khurrana was arguably the most entertaining factor of this Amar Kaushik directorial.

Khurrana now has two films coming up in 2020, the first one being the Shoojit Sircar directorial, Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and releasing on February 28. And the other is a homosexual comedy titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, opening in the cinemas on March 13.

