Bala teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana's bald act is impressive and funny

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Twitter account to reveal the teaser of his upcoming film with Bhumi Pednekar, titled, Bala

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Bala's teaser. Picture Courtesy: Ayushmann's Twitter account.

On Tuesday, after announcing the remake of the famous Marathi song, Dhagala Lagli in his movie, Dream Girl by Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana gave another surprise to his ardent fans. The actor revealed the teaser of his upcoming film other than Dream Girl. The film, titled Bala, also sees Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

The teaser shows a confident and full-of-life Ayushmann Khurrana in formal attire and a blue jacket and riding his bike, the actor sings the famous song, 'Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyaar Karne Vala' (You need somebody to love you). However, seems that nature wasn't too happy with the actor's stint on the bike, and his dear cap flies off. Voila! Ayushmann is a bald man in the film. The Article 15 actor starts sulking and croons, 'Rehne Do Chhode Bhi Jaane Do Yaar, Hum Na Karenge Pyaar' (It's okay, I won't fall in love).

Watch Bala's teaser here:

The National-award winning actor also shared the teaser on his Twitter handle and wrote: "It's time to make some bold, oops bald moves! (sic)"

Isn't it interesting?

The team wrapped up the film's shoot in July, and its first schedule was kickstarted in May 2019 from Lucknow. In fact, Ayushmann had taken his film, Bala's crew to watch his last release, Article 15. The plot of Bala deals with a sensitive issue of early balding in men, a phenomenon that has become today's reality due to lifestyle choices, with a dash of humour.

Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, will play the role of a dusky small-town girl, who fights with the odds with a society that is obsessed with fairer complexion. Ayushmann and Bhumi have earlier worked in successful projects like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. This upcoming film, Bala, marks their third collaboration together.

Produced by Maddock films and directed by Dinesh Vijan, Bala's release date hasn't been fixed yet. Apart from these films, Ayushmann has Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

