Balancing act! Amyra Dastur is learning gymnastics

Amyra Dastur is seeing the world upside down. The Kung Fu Yoga (2017) actor is learning gymnastics. The reason for this new obsession is to be a good dancer. She feels being flexible is important and there's no better way to achieve it than through gymnastics. Amyra will next be seen in Leena Yadav's Rajma Chawal, which stars Rishi Kapoor. We will be checking out her nimble-footed steps.

After having Radhika Apte slip into traditional Rajasthani attire to depict the social evils in the state's villages in Parched (2015), director Leena Yadav has opted for an entirely distinct and edgy look for the leading lady of her next. Amyra Dastur's appearance from Rishi Kapoor-starrer Rajma Chawal bears similarities to Rooney Mara's get-up from David Fincher's mystery drama, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011). The drama revolves around a boy who falls in love with a girl. She is more rebellious than religious. The film, also starring Anirudh Tanwar as Kapoor's son, will roll in November. It will explore the father and son's strained relationship.

