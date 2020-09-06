Band, baaja, baraat from a phone

The pandemic threw wedding arrangements out of gear in the first few months of the nationwide lockdown. The Indian wedding industry estimated at $50 billion came to a halt. But it's now time to leave it all in the past. Navam Gupta and Rishika Agarwal's app, WedHaven, claims to make weddings fun by simplifying the tasks at hand, whether for the hosts, wedding planners or guests. "Rishika and my wedding in 2014 was chaotic. We had annoyed guests and stressed parents. Being engineers at heart, we realised that this unnecessary pattern of confusion must come to an end," Navam shares.

WedHaven expects you to go all digital and save up on paper invitations, but you can also create mini events with different groups. Further, with realtime updates on listed activities, you can keep all guests connected and feel their presence virtually.



Navam and Rishika

The app, the founders say, saves time and reduces stress with the help of realtime announcements and reminders, taking care of security concerns by allowing only approved guests to join the wedding. "It's available on both iOS and Android. The upcoming features include having a personalised social platform exclusively for a wedding to tools that help micro manage various aspects of the big day, including transportation and hotel arrangement," Rishika says.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wedhaven.app&hl=en

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news