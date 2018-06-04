Band of Boys 2.0 ready with first single

Two decade old music band, A Band of Boys, will unveil its first track on June 11, after its members decided to reunite to create new music



Band of Boys

Two-decade-old music band, A Band of Boys, will unveil its first track on June 11, after its members decided to reunite to create new music. The recreated band, however, will comprise new addition Danny Fernandes, along with old members Karan Oberoi, Chintoo Bhosale and Sherrin Varghese. This implies that original bandmates Sudhanshu Pandey and Siddharth Haldipur are not part of the group's 2.0 version.

The reformed band is working on a contractual basis with Go Live Talent and Records. "The band will be unveiling the first song of their upcoming album during a live performance, which will be held on June 11 at Moonshine Cafe, Andheri. The yet-to-be-revealed track is the recreation of one of their original songs, and is expected to be the next party anthem," Varkey Patani, co-partner of Go Live Talent and Record, said in a statement. The song is titled Yuhin Jalne Ko.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever