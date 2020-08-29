Bandish Bandits, Lucifer, Churails: Five offerings on the OTT space that made for an awesome August

August could have been the month filled with schools and offices cancelled due to the rains, the Independence Day parade along with celebrating Lord Ganesha's arrival with full gusto. It's also made us wish that we could celebrate the many other occasions and festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Onam, Janmashtami with our loved ones. While many of us spend time at home, the influx of content on OTT platforms all month has certainly been a boon. Driving away all the blues we're currently feeling, streaming players are going all guns blazing ensuring that their binge-worthy shows keep us hooked to our screens. August gave us a whole lot of shows that we certainly think you shouldn't miss out on. Spanning the genres of romance, fantasy, dark comedy, etc. here are five of the very best.

Bandish Bandits

The romantic jugal bandi between two young hearts Radhe and Tamanna, which sees two contrasting music styles come together, will leave you asking for more. It's a riveting watch as you see the Amazon Prime Video show, based on, passion, love, music, family and self-discovery become an overnight success. And if that wasn't enough, the show's features stalwarts in the form of Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni who bring their A-game to the table. Adding to the plot that immerses you right from the word go, the fantastic soundtrack by Shankar Ehsaan Loy is filled with songs that will see you hum them all day long. Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Amritpal Singh, here is a show that's a light-hearted watch that makes you smile from ear to ear.

Churails

The David amongst the Goliaths, this movie certainly stakes claim to being the biggest underdog of the year. There wasn't a whisper about the film until its trailer launch. But once that happened and gauging by the audience's reaction, it's safe to say that the hype ahead of the show's release was at its peak. Directed by acclaimed Pakistani director Asim Abbasi, this show revolves around four unapologetic, fierce, and flawed self-proclaimed Karachi 'churails' who open a detective agency to expose cheating husbands amongst the city's elite. What happens next is a series of unexpected twists and turns that will keep you at the edge of the seat. This movie is a reminder of why we need to promote the exchange of Arts and Culture across borders.

The Gone Game

What makes this show all the more intriguing is that it's one of the first Indian web shows that's shot entirely from the confines of the artist's home on a phone camera. The show starts the audience's favourite Karan Mehra who essays the character of a missing person. The suspense thriller follows the tragedy that strikes the Gujral family amidst the lockdown with secrets that could change their life forever. If you're looking for a nail-biting series to watch, we've got a standout winner for you.

Amazon Funnies Prime Day Special

As a part of their Prime Day special celebration, Amazon Prime Video treated their audience with a dose of laughter and fun with 10-minute special performances by India's best 14 comedians. The line-up included comedians like Sapan Verma, Urooj Ashfaq, Nishant Tanwar, Rahul Dua, Nishant Suri, Rahul Subramaniam, Sumukhi Suresh, Karthik Kumar, Aishwarya Mohanraj and many more that make you roll on the floor with their witty and hilarious acts. If you're craving some laughter, this should be your top pick among the shows launched recently.

Lucifer - Season 5

Probably the most awaited web series of the month, the plucky supernatural is back with the final season. Living up to its promise, the show hits the nail on the head with each episode filled with mystery, twists and turns making for a delightful watch for its global fan base. The series picks up from the extremely gritting 4th season where we finally find out what happens when Lucifer Morningstar returns to Hell. The super hit series will also witness the Lord of Hell trying to clean up the chaos created by his brother while trying to confess his love to Chloe.

