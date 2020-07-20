Bandish Bandits: The trailer of this series looks fierce and gripping

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of the highly awaited all-new Amazon Original Series, Bandish Bandits, which will be available to stream from August 4, 2020. Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new Amazon Original Series is set in Jodhpur and tells the story of two young musicians, hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Bandish Bandits also features an exciting original soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who are also making their digital debut with this show.

The trailer looks fierce and gripping and a lot more promising is the ensemble that boasts off names like Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Shreya Chaudhry, Ritwik Bhowmik, Amit Mistry, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Rahul Kumar. Have a look at the trailer right here:

Talking about the series, Ritwik Bhowmik said, "Bandish Bandits has been a dream in the making. Working with stalwarts such as Naseeruddin Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha and Atul Kulkarni for my debut was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Bandish Bandits is a blend of Indian traditions seeped in music that beautifully describes young love, ambition, passion and family values in a simple, yet powerful manner."

Shreya Chaudhry, the lead actress, had this to say, "Working with Anand Tiwari has always been something I had wanted to do, so being part of Bandish Bandits is nothing short of serendipitous. I could not have asked for a better setting to work and learn more about acting, that too from some of the most talented and respected actors in India! I believe the show is a heart-warming journey of music and love and think it is something the audience would very much enjoy watching."

Bandish Bandits follows the story of Radhe and Tamanna. Radhe is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather. Tamanna is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India's first international popstar. Radhe's world is turned upside down when he falls in love with Tamanna. Torn between helping her achieve superstardom and staying true to his own music and his family's legacy, will he succeed in juggling both at the risk of losing everything he has?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news