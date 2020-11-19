Man beats friend with wooden log for not allowing him to drink and drive

A 42-year-old contractor filed a complaint at Jeevan Bheemanagar police station in Bengaluru after his friend beat him with a wooden log over not being allowed to drink and drive.

Four friends went to have dinner at a restaurant in Bengaluru’s Jeevan Bheemanagar where they ended up getting drunk. One among them did not drink because he was the designated driver. When driving back, one of his drunken friends asked him to pass on the key as he wanted to drive. When the sober man (complainant Ramagopal) refused to grant his whim he was beaten by his drunken friend with a wooden log.

As per Mumbai Mirror, the complainant said, “I did not drink as I was driving the car. We left the restaurant at around 1:30 am. My friend, Ranjeeth Kumar who was drunk asked me to pass the car key and I told him that I would drive the car. He insisted that he wanted to drive the car and I politely refused.”

He added, “My other two friends were also drunk and did not realise what was happening. Irritated with my refusal Ranjeeth started abusing and manhandling me. He also tried to snatch the car key from me. He then picked up a wooden log by the road and attacked me with it. He hit my leg multiple times and I have sustained an injury on my leg. While trying to escape I fell and broke my shoulder.”

He went on to say that as he was running from him, he finally found an auto; the driver helped him flee the spot. I went to the CMH hospital where I got the first aid done. I returned to the spot to see that Ranjeeth had fled and my car was standing there. I found my car standing and brought it back with the help of the driver.

On the basis of the complaint, an investigation is underway.

